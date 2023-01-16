Skrillex tweets out reason for recent hiatus

By Nicole Pepe 1.73k

Skrillex took to Twitter to explain the real reason for his latest absence and show cancellations.

During the early hours of Monday morning, as the day concluded the superstar’s 35th birthday, Skrillex tweeted out a sequence of tweets that revealed he stepped away from touring and creating music to “work on himself”. Moore also mentioned how difficult the past year was for him emotionally and that it was necessary for him to focus on bettering himself.

Had the toughest year of my life in 22, as did so many others. I literally found myself with no drive and purpose for the first time in my life — Skrillex (@Skrillex) January 16, 2023

People ask why “I’ve been gone” or “fell off”, rightfully so. Like I said , 22 was sort of my tipping point, I had to put everything on ice especially my projects/ career — Skrillex (@Skrillex) January 16, 2023

the truth is I didn’t cancel sunset and movement festival because of my albums. It we because I was working on myself — Skrillex (@Skrillex) January 16, 2023

He added that his mother passed away a few years ago and he never truly coped with her death. At the end of his tweets, he thanks fans for their continued support and reassured them that he will not be canceling any more shows, as he’s found a new sense of peace.

My mother passed away a few years back 2Nd day of Lalapalooza tour in SA. I never ever coped with it … I drank the pain away and kept going — Skrillex (@Skrillex) January 16, 2023

He went on to then thank fans for the support that they have given to him over the years, including during the tough period, and he stated that he would never let it happen again. He released new music at the beginning of January, which included the highly anticipated Fred Again… collaborative track ‘Rumble‘. For the rest of this year, he also is expected to release a double full-length album, the highly awaited follow up to ‘Recess,’ which was released back in 2014.

Image Credit: Marilyn Hue / Provided by Warner Music Group