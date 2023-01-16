Search

 

 

Skrillex
Featured, News

Skrillex tweets out reason for recent hiatus

By
1.73k

Skrillex took to Twitter to explain the real reason for his latest absence and show cancellations.

During the early hours of Monday morning, as the day concluded the superstar’s 35th birthday, Skrillex tweeted out a sequence of tweets that revealed he stepped away from touring and creating music to “work on himself”. Moore also mentioned how difficult the past year was for him emotionally and that it was necessary for him to focus on bettering himself.

He added that his mother passed away a few years ago and he never truly coped with her death.  At the end of his tweets, he thanks fans for their continued support and reassured them that he will not be canceling any more shows, as he’s found a new sense of peace.

He went on to then thank fans for the support that they have given to him over the years, including during the tough period, and he stated that he would never let it happen again. He released new music at the beginning of January, which included the highly anticipated Fred Again… collaborative track ‘Rumble‘. For the rest of this year, he also is expected to release a double full-length album, the highly awaited follow up to ‘Recess,’ which was released back in 2014.

 

Image Credit: Marilyn Hue / Provided by Warner Music Group

Tags:
0