Vini Vici plan massive 10 year anniversary shows

By Chris Vuoncino 117

Hitting a 10-year milestone, especially in an industry as fickle and difficult as the music industry is certainly a cause to celebrate, and the psytrance legends Vini Vici will be doing exactly that in 2023. The year-long dance party will see the duo hitting a number of international stages while also embarking on a world tour.

Kicking things off, the Vini Vici will be embarking upon the legendary Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA on March 4th, teaming up with industry heavyweight promoters Insomniac and Dreamstate to bring an exciting night of music to their fans. The duo promises that the 90-minute show will feature their hit singles, as well as special live versions of the songs that will have live instrumentals and vocalists joining on stage to enhance the experience. Of course, no anniversary celebration is complete without friends to share it with, so they will be hosting artists from their own imprint, Alteza Records plus local support as well to kick things off.

While fans around the world will have to patiently wait for further announcements on when and where Vini Vici will be taking their 10-year anniversary tour, those in southern California should be clearing out their schedule for March 4th as tickets for the Palladium event are already on sale. On sale now through Dreamstate, the tickets are just $40 and ensure a night to remember while dancing to classic tracks like Great Spirit, The Tribe, Untz Untz, and many more, and with brand new interpretations as well. Although the duo will be busy on the road, there is no doubt that the group will also continue their strong output of music, looking to start their next 10 years with the next set of anthems for their sets. Be sure to stay tuned to Vini Vici’s social media pages for more details and dates throughout 2023.

Image Credit: Vini Vici/ Press Photo RAMI3614