Axwell shares eagerly-awaited 2018 ID ‘Behold’ via Dropbox

By Chris Vuoncino 200

As part of one of the planet’s most iconic and revered dance music groups, Swedish House Mafia, Axwell, and his fellow group mates have no reason to extend themselves beyond the massive machine of the project, and yet the three of them seem more ambitious than ever to get new music out to fans. Keeping up with his desire to do things on his terms, the Swedish producer has shared a long-anticipated ID with fans for free through a recent Discord server.

The track in question is simply titled Behold and was first performed at Ultra Music 2018 when he was still operating under the Axwell Λ Ingrosso moniker with his musical partner Sebastian Ingrosso. For even casual fans of the genre, that was the Ultra Music Festival that also saw the reunited Swedish House Mafia take the stage for the first time in 5 years. With Steve Angello back in the picture, the three legendary producers turned their attention back to the Swedish House Mafia, thus leaving several IDs and potential projects on the back burner. As the trio cemented their return in 2022 with their full-length album Paradise Again and World Tour to celebrate the release, Axwell has quietly been providing fans with some of these seemingly forgotten tracks.

This dedication to sharing music with his global fanbase has been part of the identity of the Swedish producers, and Axwell himself has previously uploaded the tracks Underneath It All and the live edit of It Gets Better in response to fans on social media. It is this ability to connect with fans and subvert industry norms when delivering music that helps Axwell and his bandmates continue to be pioneers and leaders of the dance music scene.

Stream Behold below or download it directly from DropBox and stay on the lookout for future free tracks from Axwell.

Image Credit: Rukes.com