Dennis Cartier opens up about debut album ‘PASSION’, his own label and future plans: Interview

Taking the dance industry by storm, one fire track at a time, Dennis Cartier is the true embodiment of hard work and dedication towards one’s craft. Hailing from Belgium, Cartier inclined towards electronic music from the youngest of ages, where in turn, a true passion evolved as time progressed. Following a direct pathway towards the top, this prodigy saw his own releases gaining vast traction within our community, and as expected in such instances, some of the biggest names of the dance scene could not miss out on supporting the man of the moment. Discovering his true identity along the way, it was not that long until Fedde Le Grand showcased his own interest, that led to the signing of Dennis Cartier under Cloud 9 Music.

Playing a pivotal role in the enhancement of his style of play, Dennis Cartier was on the rise, with his status growing on the most constant of levels. Looking to also give back, he created his very own record label back in 2020, with Cartierecordings now a staple imprint amongst the elite of our scene. Blessing fans alike with his highly addictive and feel-good productions, Cartier is more than set on leaving a lasting impact, whilst each of his endeavours to date, demonstrate nothing less than the most prolific of natures. With this in mind, we could not be any more thrilled to be joined by the man of the moment, Dennis Cartier as he discusses main inspirations and influences, the significance behind the maintenance of a versatile nature, the recognition gained from the early stages in his career to now, the creation of his independent label, the release of his debut album ‘PASSION,’ and so much more.

Hello and thank you for joining us! Could you give us an insight into the main inspirations/influences that led to your chosen career pathway in music?

Hey, thank you for the interview! Since the beginning of my career, I have always been a fan of Latin and Dance music. From a young age, my parents often listened to South American music, an influence that I am sure has seeped into my work. My main inspirations for my chosen career pathway in music are for example Buena Vista Social Club, Gipsy Kings, Eros Ramazzotti, Haddaway, and SNAP! to name a few. In 2009, I remember when I was on the train to school, listening to the Sensation White live sets with my mp3 player, I was so moved by the energy of the crowd that I knew I wanted to experience that for myself someday.

Enhancing your style of play and signature sound on a daily basis, we would like to know the significance behind maintaining a versatile nature, as well as how easy or not it may be to adapt to the constant changes within the dance scene.

Over the years I have experimented with different genres and in more recent years I have settled on my own style. Each of my tracks has a unique signature and a sound that is typical for Dennis Cartier. My creative process involves recycling previous projects like a template. I never start from a blank project. I take elements from previous works and incorporate them into new ones, giving them a familiar flavour and helping to craft my own signature sound. I may not work in the same way as others, but it is a process that works for me, allowing me to innovate while staying true to myself. By the way, adapting to the constant changes in the music and dance scene can be challenging, but it is also very rewarding. Keep renewing yourself but in your own way ;-).

Discovering your music back in 2018, Fedde Le Grand has acted as a pivotal aspect in your rise within our community. Could you give us an insight into how rewarding such recognition can be up for up-and-coming artists, as well as any key points that you have learned along the way?

When I signed my first publishing deal with Fedde and Cloud 9 Music, I felt a new sense of excitement and accomplishment. This gave me a tremendous boost of confidence as an artist. It was a special feeling of recognition from some of the most famous DJs in the world. Playing my own track for thousands of people and hearing the enthusiasm of their response was truly a goosebump moment. Because of that I also started to realize that you don’t have to go with the flow, you have to be unique and then you stand out more. My advice to young producers is to never be a copycat of any other artist, but rather to be unique and let your true sound shine through. Have patience in your career. Build a relationship and try to contact me personally! Nothing ventured nothing gained.

Creating your very own independent label, Cartierecordings, could you give us an insight on how this idea came to be, as well as the overall feel of being able to provide a platform for fellow artists to kick-start their own career within the dance scene?

With record labels is that A&R decisions are often subjective. The music itself is subjective, so it’s not surprising that I had a great feeling about a certain track, but no one was willing to take it on. After a handful of rejections, I decided to take the reins and release myself. Although self-releasing requires more upfront investment, in the end, it pays off. Plus, it allows you to maintain a consistent release schedule. I still release music on other labels, but the advantage of having my own label is that I have a reliable backup. Having this kind of backup allows me to feel more at ease in my life and career. Do your thing!

Having just released your debut album, ‘PASSION,’ we would like to congratulate you on this milestone. Could you provide us with further insight into the main thought process behind this 12-track body of work, as well as an overview of how each featured production came to be?

Thank you so much! The name PASSION was derived from the powerful emotions that flew into making music. To me, this album title symbolizes the potential of music to express emotion, evoke strong feelings, and touch the hearts of an audience. It reminds me of the dedication, hard work, and creativity that go into creating music. In recent years, mental health has been brought to the foreground of conversations, and music has become a powerful form of therapy for many people. Music provides an escape, comfort, and a healing process. Instead of conforming to the expectations of society, I urge everyone to discover their own unique talents and gifts.

Offering an emotive feel, each of the tracks on ‘PASSION’ tells its own unique story. We would like to know the main message that you have set out to portray, as well as an overview of the various elements that led to the completion of this outstanding album.

During a recent conversation with my girlfriend, we discussed the importance of discovering one’s passion. I found mine a long time ago and am reminded of the many people still searching for theirs. My goal with ‘PASSION’ is to tell the story of the pursuit of one’s true passion, even in times of difficulty. It is my hope that this narrative will inspire others to follow their dreams and find what they love to do. I have grown from this experience and am convinced that a positive attitude will bring about greater results than any negative thoughts.

Elevating your presence at any given chance, ‘PASSION’ is the definition of hard work and dedication to your craft. We would like to know how challenging the journey toward the completion of your debut album was, as well as your own feelings now that you have shared this album with the world.

The goal was to eventually release an impeccable album 3 years ago. I made the decision to do this last year to release my debut album. Especially the last songs had tight deadlines. I strived to have 12 songs on my album, being a perfectionist and wanting to keep all the strings in my own hands. Why 12? The number twelve is seen as the number of perfection: 12 months, 12 hours, 12 is a magical number for me. The reactions to the album have been overwhelmingly positive, and that was the intention of this release – to create something for everyone. With a blend of club, pop, summer, and chill beats, my signature is all over the album, and I’m proud to share it with the world. This isn’t just a single, but an album – something new, something special.

Kick-starting 2023 in the most impressive of manners, we would like to know of any future plans that may be on the horizon, and how the release of ‘Passion’ impacts Dennis Cartier as an artist in the upcoming days, weeks, months, or even years.

I’m filled with gratitude for the encouragement and congratulations I’m receiving from my city. Everywhere I go, be it the store or a walk outside, people congratulate me on my album, this is an amazing feeling! I hope that with the album I am making, I can spread a message to those who have yet to discover their passion, those who can no longer pursue their passion, and those who are making an effort to keep doing it.

I’m a perfectionist and I’m driven by my feelings; I’m guided by my passion for music, and will continue to strive for excellence in my work. I’m so grateful for all of the support that I have received. There are still a few releases on the schedule soon. So definitely keep an eye out.

