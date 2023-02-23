Diplo sells Mad Decent publishing catalog

By Nicole Pepe 241

Diplo has just sold the publishing rights of the Mad Decent catalog in a massive deal with brand company ICONOCLAST.

Consider Diplo added to the list of major songwriters/producers to sell their catalog. Among the recent sellers have been Bruce Springsteen, Dr. Dre, The Estate of Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, and many many more. The founders of Mad Decent, Diplo, and Kevin Kusastsu, struck a deal with Los Angeles’ ICONOCLAST, a branding and tech-focused company dedicated to preserving and growing the legacy of culturally significant artists. The deal includes publishing rights for the entire Mad Decent catalog, which would enable them to use those songs in film, TV, commercials, and video games, although it is stated that the company is making a big push toward technological uses such as blockchain use.

Of Mad Decent’s catalog, some major hits include Baauer‘s ‘Harlem Shake’, Major Lazer‘s ‘Lean On’, Jack Ü’s self-titled album, Dillon Francis’ album ‘Money Sucks, Friends Rule’, and Justin Bieber‘s collaborative hit with Major Lazer ‘Cold Water’. It is unclear how much the catalog sold for, although according to Music Business Worldwide, ICONOCLAST has obtained nearly $300 million worth of music over the past few years.

Oliver Chasten, founder, and CEO of ICONOCLAST states, “Our acquisition of the Mad Decent Publishing catalog illustrate our commitment to preserving and growing culturally significant art of any era including with artists that are shaping contemporary music.”

Image Credit: Diplo (Press)