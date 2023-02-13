Faithless’ Maxi Jazz mural unveiled at Selhurst Park

By Chris Vuoncino 904

The passing of Maxi Jazz, the frontman of Fearless, shook the music world back in December 2022. While the world continues to mourn his passing, family, friends, and fans continue to honor his legacy and art, the English Premier League football club Crystal Palace F.C. have commissioned their own memorial to the late singer.

As football fans gathered for the February 11th home match against Brighton & Hove Albion, they were invited to congregate on the northern corner of the Holmesdale Road Stand of Selhurst Park, where the team unveiled a new mural dedicated to the memory of Maxi Jazz. Created in collaboration with the British Street Artist collective, MurWalls, the mural serves as a dedication to the artist, and singer, as well as an homage to his passion for the Crystal Palace football club. The team’s Chairman, Steve Parish, discussed the importance and legacy of Maxi Jazz and the mural:

“Maxi was a great man and a wonderful friend, who loved Palace with all his heart. I would urge supporters located in the Holmesdale to spend a moment visiting this new mural, which is a fitting tribute to Maxi.”

The mural itself is painted with the iconic blue and red of the Crystal Palace logo and jerseys and features Maxi Jazz’s face alongside his iconic lyrics from God Is A DJ, “This Is My Church.” While the mural will unfortunately only be visible to ticket holders in the Holmesdale section of the stadium, the mural will continue to inspire those who pass by it ahead of a match day at Selhurst Park. The dedication of the mural showcases the power of music and how it connects individuals and organizations in many ways.

Wherever the music is, “This Is My Church.” RIP Maxi Jazz.

Image Credit: Marko Obradović / EXIT Festival via Flickr | License: Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)