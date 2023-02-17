Hardwell calls upon Will Sparks for epic big room techno record ‘Twisted’: Listen

By Ryan Ford 87

In another star-studded collaboration, HARDWELL has combined with Will Sparks for their innovative new single titled ‘Twisted’.

Another week, another mega collaboration between two of the industry’s heavyweights, as HARDWELL and Will Sparks have brought us ‘Twisted’. As you’d expect from the pair, the highly-anticipated track delivers a powerful punch, carrying the big room techno movement forwards. A record that fixates on pulsating basslines, and a soaring lead synth, the two producers masterfully blend their musical prowess into this surefire festival anthem that’s bound to be on heavy rotation this summer.

Speaking on the illustrious new collaboration, Will Sparks detailed how the idea originally came about;

“Hardwell and I had been chatting, he mentioned he loved the new direction of music I’ve taken over the past few years. Talks progressed, and the idea of collaborating came about. So we decided to come together to create a whole new meaning to big room techno. The sounds and impact this record provides, I’ve never played or heard before. Robbert is an incredible producer and engineer, it’s been amazing working together on this track!”

‘Twisted‘ is the perfect combination between the Dutch and Australian DJs signature sounds, creating a track that is sure to be a hit with fans over the next few months at the very least. The track follows up HARDWELL’s other recent single ‘Balanca’ with VINNE. Be sure to stream it for yourselves, below:

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Lucky Entertainment