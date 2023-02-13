Hardwell shares new single ‘Balança’ with VINNE: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 738

Ultra Music Festival 2022 will forever be remembered for the massive return of Hardwell to the stage after a several-year-long, self-imposed hiatus from music. The Dutch producer showed that he had no rust from the time off and delivered a massive set that lead to a year-long world tour and the release of his sophomore album, Rebels Never Die.

Having recently shared a deluxe version of the album with fans, it appears that Hardwell is ready to push forward to share more new music with his loyal fanbase. Recently, his website was updated to reveal six doors on the main page, set to open at timed intervals. The two that were accessible held pre-save links and clips to upcoming new singles, and the first of them has arrived. For the first of the new singles, Hardwell tapped VINNE for the big room anthem, Balança. Out now via Revealed Records, this latest offering brings the full energy and power that is expected from Hardwell but adds a bit of a Latin flourish to the beat and chopped vocals, creating an energetic crossover of influences.

While it showcases a partial move away from his recent sounds on Rebels Never Die, the vintage Hardwell bass hits and drops still shine through, ensuring that Balança will remain a staple of his live sets for years to come. The heavy house elements of the new track should also create excitement for the yet-to-be-released five singles still on the way for Hardwell in the coming weeks. Fans will have to wait for more information to officially be released for the majority of the tracks, but the website has confirmed that February 19th will see the release of Twisted with Will Sparks. While the countdown to the next announcement is still two weeks away, Balança will surely hold fans over with its hard-hitting melodies and percussion.

Image Credit: Rukes.com