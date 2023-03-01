LP Giobbi announces debut LP with new single ‘Can’t Let You Go’

By Nicole Pepe 195

LP Giobbi took to Instagram to announce her debut LP entitled ‘Light Places’ in addition to releasing her newest single ‘Can’t Let You Go’ featuring Little Jet.

LP Giobbi is continuing to take her career to new heights after the announcement of her debut LP ‘Light Places’ which will hit streaming platforms on May 12th, 2023 via CounterRecords. The announcement comes in tandem with a brand new high-energy single featuring indie-pop duo Little Jet on vocals.

Giobbi, a classically trained musician and pianist, activist, and brought up “dead head” will dedicate her debut LP to her parents, who are stated to have had a massive impact on her musical stylings and free-spirited approach to living. In an ode to her parents (and the late great frontman of Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia), Giobbi pulled inspiration from the Grateful Dead’s project ‘Scarlet Begonias’, to which she recites the words “once in a while you get shown the light In the strangest of place if you look at it right”. The lyrics are quoted to be her dad’s favorite and also how she chooses to live her life. “I am a seeker of light places both in the physical and the divine. I believe in letting yourself get lost and finding out it’s exactly where you were supposed to be“, says Giobbi.

The album stretches the width of the genre and explores improvisational jazz and jam band fundamentals as the groundwork. Some features are said to be SOFI TUKKER, DJ Tennis, Joseph Ashworth, Caroline Bryne, and more.

Listen to her first single from her forthcoming album ‘Can’t Let You Go’ here.

Image Credit: Ismael Quintanilla III / Provided by Big Hassle Media