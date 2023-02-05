Rock & Roll Hall of Fame lists eclectic roster of nominees for 2023

By Ryan Ford 225

The nominees for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been unveiled ahead of potential induction in 2023.

Kate Bush, Missy Elliott and Rage Against The Machine are just a few names that could be added to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year. The long list also features the likes of the White Stripes, Iron Maiden, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, and New Order among others.

Contenders had to have released their first single or album in 1998 or prior, which raised the opportunity for the likes of Missy Elliot to feature among the nominees for the first time, appearing as the first-ever female hip-hip artist to be under consideration. Kate Bush also made the grade, with the recent success of her acclaimed hit ‘Running Up That Hill’ bolstering her case beyond an illustrious career in the industry.

Successful candidates are to be announced in May, with fans able to vote through a public ballot until the 28th April. Speaking ahead of the vote, John Sykes, Chairman of the Foundation behind the Hall of Fame said;

““This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honours and celebrates, […] These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

The induction event is set to take place later in the year, with some of the new inductees set to perform on the night.

Image Credit: John Carder Bush