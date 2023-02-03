Skrillex releases heavily anticipated ID, ‘Xena’ with Nai Barghouti: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 44

Skrillex has just released his highly anticipated, tribal-like ID entitled ‘Xena’ featuring Palestinean powerhouse Nai Barghouti.

Skrillex yet again proves that he is a force to be reckoned with in his newest release ‘Xena’. This track comes as part of the string of recent Skrillex releases that just keep getting better song after song. Promptly in January, Skrillex (real name Sonny Moore) finally announced his return to the scene with what fans seem to believe is a dual album entitled ‘QFF/DGTC 23’, which is assumed to be dropping sometime in 2023.

After the announcement, Skrillex released the long-awaited Fred again.. Boiler Room track ‘Rumble’, which breathed a sigh of relief among fans of all genres. Shortly after this, Moore went on to release singles such as ‘Leave Me Like This’ with Bobby Raps, ‘Real Spring’ with Bladee, and finally ‘Xena’ with Nai Barghouti, each track better than the last.

‘Xena’ opens up with vocals by Nai singing a simple, yet captivating melody that draws you in immediately giving us major ‘Red Lips’ vibes. The tune continues smoothly with hints hidden between the vocals of what’s to come as the momentum takes us to the drop of a classic Skrillex cut-up and pasted drum solo held together by an abyss-penetrating sub-kick. ‘Xena’ makes its strength known and delivers the second drop consisting of a down-right disgusting house beat that turns this track on its head, making this song quickly one for the ages.

We absolutely cannot wait to see what Skrillex comes out with next.

Listen to ‘Xena’ featuring Nai Barghouti below:

Image Credit: Marilyn Hue / Provided by Warner Music Group