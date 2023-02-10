SMR LVE return with breathtaking album ‘Flashback Memories’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva

Taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, SMR LVE have just blessed us all with yet another breathtaking album, this time in the form of ‘Flashback Memories’. A body of work that will have you feeling pure nostalgia and positive vibes, the duo have once again showcased the undeniable musical prowess that they possess.

Following the success of their debut album, ‘To The Stars,’ SMR LVE (pronounced Summer Love) have just blessed us all with yet another immense body of work, this time round entitled ‘Flashback Memories.’ Leaving their own distinct mark with each of their endeavours, the progressive house and trance duo have set their sights on global dominance, and if this latest album is anything to go by, we are more than certain that they will achieve that and so much more as time progresses.

Consisting of Chris Stebbins and Mhammed El Alami, SMR LVE offer a fresh new outlook within the dance scene, and in turn, it comes to no surprise that the support gained by fellow peers reflects on the highest of scales. Curating each of their track’s in a manner that will scintillate even the toughest of crowds, ‘Flashback Memories’ further indicates the undeniable musical prowess that they possess, and at the same time, acts as a clear representation of everything that they have set out to achieve thus far in their career. Featuring a track-list of 15 songs, ‘Flashback Memories’ showcases the best of the best, as the duo look to take listeners on both the most scintillating, but also emotive of musical journeys.

Staying true to their style of play, as well as collaborating once again with top vocalists, ‘Flashback Memories’ will have you soaking up their feel-good, summer vibes. Implementing each musical element in a manner that leaves no doubt to the imagination, listeners are well and truly in for a treat, as SMR LVE continue to enhance their sound in the most impressive of fashions. From highly euphoric, to slow transitions, and even more club like sounds, ‘Flashback Memories’ caters for any mood of the day, and we are all for it. Elevating the album to even further heights, the likes of Eric Lumiere, That Girl and Waves On Waves, add their own touch to each of the featured tracks presented in this body of work.

A masterpiece of an album in its own right, ‘Flashback Memories’ is destined to follow in the footsteps of their previous body of work, with ‘To The Stars’ having reached the #1 spot on the Beatport Trance Charts in the first three days of its official release. From the very first track of the album, ‘Everybody Wants To Rule The World,’ SMR LVE impose a highly energetic and feel-good vibe, whilst tracks such as ‘Time After Time,’ ‘Human,’ ‘True Colors‘ and ‘In The Air Tonight,’ set the tone towards an album that will have listeners going through all kind of emotions. Capturing the most immersive of essence, ‘Flashback Memories’ is an album for the ages, so be sure to check it out in its entirety below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: SMR LVE (Press) / Provided by Artists