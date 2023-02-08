Tomorrowland 2023 sells out in minutes

By Chris Vuoncino

With the dance music community still buzzing from the massive three-weekend return of Tomorrowland in 2022, fans are gearing up for this year’s edition of the event which will take place in Belgium in July. The latest edition of this massive event will be themed Adscendo and feature over 500 artists across the many stages.

As the festival organizers continued to build anticipation for the festival, for several weeks, starting with a tease of the upcoming theme announcement ahead of opening up pre-registration for tickets, fans were able to start making travel plans to descend upon Belgium over the summer. Travel packages and tickets went on sale first back on January 21st, ahead of the Worldwide pre-sale a week later. The general on-sale for Tomorrowland 2023 opened up last on February 4th and fans flocked to the website to secure their entry to the festival. Just three days later, on February 7th, festival organizers were able to announce that the festival had officially sold out.

The quick grab for tickets speaks to the event’s global popularity as well as a leader in providing a world-class presentation for both the artists and the fans who are fortunate to attend. This is a massive achievement, especially just a few weeks away from the festival’s winter edition set to take place in the Alps in France. For fans hoping for a chance for more tickets to be released, there is a registration to be added to the wait list in hopes of a chance to get a ticket. Those lucky enough to have gotten their ticket can look forward to an incredible experience in Boon with so much entertainment being offered.

While many will still wish to be on the ground in Belgium in July, the festival has done a great job in the past with their live stream and keeping fans engaged through their social media across the event.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland