Ultra Miami announces third phase of artist names, completes 2023 lineup

By Ellie Mullins 271

Within the anticipated third phase lineup for next month’s edition of Ultra Miami are Ferry Corsten, Sick Individuals and an additional B2B set from Maceo Plex and Michael Bibi.

With just a month left until the party returns to Bayfront Park once again in Miami from March 24-26, Ultra have given what fans have been waiting for in the form of the third and final phase of artist announcements, officially completing what is one of their most stacked lineups to date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ultra Music Festival (@ultra)

Officially rounding it all off are the exciting additions of trance titan Ferry Corsten, energetic duo Sick Individuals and the addition of a B2B between Maceo Plex and Michael Bibi, with Maceo Plex being the additional name. Aside from this, Ultra-goers can also witness ANG, Elio Riso, Hector, Kasia and Melanie Ribbie.

All of these names combine for an unmissable edition, where headliners include exclusive performances from Swedish House Mafia, Zedd, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, REZZ, Kx5 and more, with other headliners such as David Guetta, Hardwell, Marshmello, Tale Of Us, Alesso, CamelPhat and many, many others. On the support side of the lineup, we also see familiar favourites such as Becky Hill, Fedde Le Grand, Malaa, Nicky Romero, Coone and Joel Corry.

With something for everyone from dubstep to techno, progressive house to tech-house and much, much more, you’ll have to act fast if you want to get in on the action and grab one of the last remaining tickets. With all VIP tickets sold out and other tiers of general admission not available for long, you can secure your place here. Who are you looking forward to seeing the most?

Image credit: Rukes.com