Vintage Culture reveals debut album and releases first single ‘If I Live Forever’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 170

Vintage Culture has had an epic career of accomplishments and today he has announced his debut album to be released on his new label BOMA RECORDS. To keep listeners sane until then, the legend has released the first single off the album ‘If I Live Forever’ featuring Izzy Bizu.

Recognized globally for his enticing melodies and world-class production skills, Vintage Culture has built a global imprint of like-minded music lovers and has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Rising to international stardom through his impressive songwriting, studio productions, and charismatic stage presence, the legend has recently announced his debut album to be released on his new label BOMA Records. Starting off 2023 on the brightest and grooviest note, Vintage Culture has unveiled the first single off the album ‘If I Live Forever’ featuring vocalist Izzy Bizu.

With a tropical house vibe from the start, Vintage Culture draws listeners in with his soothing production capabilities alongside Izzy’s captivating vocals. An immediate house anthem that will definitely be played beachside, Vintage Culture, and Izzy Bizu are the perfect match for this one. Sharing his thoughts on the release, Vintage Culture states:

“I’m proud to begin 2023 with ‘If I Live Forever’ – my first collaboration with the talented UK vocalist, Izzy Bizu. I was inspired by Izzy’s vocal performance to create a track that would work great in the clubs and jump from the radio. Let’s begin the new year with a positive and upbeat vibe. ‘If I Live Forever’ is the perfect track to start our next journey.”

Listen to the track below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Image Credit: Fabrizio Pepe / Provided by Armada PR