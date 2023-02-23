We Are FSTVL brandishes star-studded lineup for 2023 edition

By Ryan Ford

We Are FSTVL is set to bring some of the finest names in house and techno to Essex for its 10th anniversary edition in 2023.

Damyns Hall is due to play host to We Are FSTVL once more, as it promises an illustrious lineup for 2023 during the August Bank Holiday. Taking place across 25-27 August, the festival will bring 150 of the worlds best DJs to the UK, with them taking to the decks across their expansive airfield site, Aerodrome Essex. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the event, following its inception back in 2013. Since then, over 1000 of the scene’s elite have graced its many stages, attracting over a half a million people to its grounds in the process.

Fans will be treated to 3 nights of eclectic music this time around, with many stages hosted by the likes of Circoloco, Solid Grooves, Trick XXL, Eastenderz, Abode, Disco Disco, Foreverland, Lovejuice, Dance on Arrival and Boat Club among others.

Only the Saturday and Sunday itineraries have been outlined as far, with talents such as The Prodigy, Nathan Dawe, Fisher, Michael Bibi, LF System, Vintage Culture and Carl Cox among the talents on the first of the two days. Sunday will then see a flurry of highlights ensue, with Sonny Fodera, Joel Corry, John Summit, Patrick Topping, Folamour, Amelie Lens and Dom Dolla topping the bill 24 hours later.

With a standout lineup in waiting, the festival organisers are sure to bring high-standard production to match. With all that’s happening within the arena, the 2023 edition also sees the addition of camping, giving those in attendance the chance to recharge between each day of the festival.

Tickets for the festival go on sale tomorrow, so make sure not to miss out on what is sure to be a mega 10th anniversary of We Are FSTVL this year. Tickets available here.

Image Credit: We Are FSTVL