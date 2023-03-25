Alesso returns to the Ultra Miami for a Main Stage set on Day 2 [Live]

By Chris Vuoncino

As synonymous with Main Stage sets as any other DJ on the planet, Alesso is set to return to Ultra Miami for a late-night appearance at Bayfront Park where he will deliver his many classic tracks to an adoring audience.

While the anticipation of his collaboration with Martin Garrix, which started last summer, came to fruition on Day 1, as the duo premiered their track together during Garrix’s set, there is no doubt that the Swedish producer will still have a few surprises left for his own set. As rumors swirled about Alesso’s impending work with Garrix, as well as a possible reunion between himself, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Ryan Tedder for a follow-up to the iconic single, Calling (Lose My Mind), he has managed to keep fans intrigued over the winter months. Now, all that’s left to do is sit back and await Alesso returning to the Main Stage at Ultra Music Festival at 9:40 pm.

For over a decade now, Alesso has produced massive hits and can’t-miss live performances. Be sure to watch Alesso on the Main Stage live from Ultra Miami 2023 right here!

Image Credit: Tomorrowland