Alison Wonderland reveals that she is pregnant

By Chris Vuoncino 208

Known for her incredible productions, heart-on-her-sleeve lyrics, and incredibly open interactions with her loyal fans, Alison Wonderland has built an incredible career across her three albums and various singles. Following the release of her third album, Loner, in 2022, she pivoted her focus in the new year on launching a new record label as well as releasing music under her alternate alias, Whyte Fang.

Late last year, she officially brought FMU Records to life with the label’s inaugural release, I Surrender by Jon Casey and Dabow back in December, and then went on to throw a sold-out warehouse party in Brooklyn recently to celebrate the label and upcoming debut album from Whyte Fang. While music fans are excited about the upcoming album which will be released in mid-April, Alison Wonderland took to social media this week to reveal another release set to arrive later this year, her first child. While she is generally forthcoming about her life on social media, often looking to fans to advise on hair color, sharing her disdain for aspects of the music industry, and replying to fan content and art, she seems to have kept this from the world at large initially.

Now that the news is out there, it does not seem to be affecting any immediate plans for the producer, as she is still slated to deliver Whyte Fang’s Coachella debut next month in California, it will no doubt require time from her away from the stage after the birth of the child for her to recuperate and celebrate the new joy in her life. While she has often mentioned her significant other on her social platforms, she does well to keep their identity private and her pregnancy announcement is no different, simply listing him as ‘TI,’ which she later clarified did not refer to the rapper with the same initials.

Everyone here at We Rave You sends our congratulations to Alison Wonderland and wishes her a healthy pregnancy!

Surprise!

Baby Wonderland on the way 🤰🏼🤰🏼🤰🏼

My other half Ti & I are very excited about our collab 🐣 pic.twitter.com/KQCUhLBTVc — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) March 15, 2023

