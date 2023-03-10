Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding release song of the summer with ‘Miracle’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 269

It’s finally here. The third collaboration between Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, ‘Miracle,’ has finally been unveiled to the world in all of its nostalgic trance glory.

It’s been a whole 9 years since Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding blessed the music world with their last collaboration ‘Outside,’ with their first ‘I Need Your Love‘ coming just a year earlier, and it’s safe to say another collaboration has been way overdue. With both of the previous tracks cementing themselves in classic EDM history, their third track in this saga ‘Miracle’ is setting out to do the same.

Explaining to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Calvin Harris explained the story behind the sound that dominates ‘Miracle’:

“When I started making music, I was 14. It was 1998 and ’98, ’99, 2000, 2001 was for me kind of formative trance and house era. So what I did usually was just take bits from that and put it in a new context. But this time I thought maybe I’ll just try and maybe more recreate something that could be from back then… The only thing that I think makes it not sound like it’s from 1996 is the kick drum, because the kick drum’s pretty banging.”

A far cry from the two tracks that preceded ‘Miracle,’ Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding have taken things in a different direction much to both the surprise and delight of fans all over. Injecting the single with heavy undertones of nostalgic 90’s trance with a modern twist, it gives us a blast back to the glory days of electronic music whilst simultaneously keeping our feet planted in the present.

No doubt set to be the sound of the summer, ‘Miracle’ is available to stream across all platforms here.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications