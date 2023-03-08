Calvin Harris will return to Ushuaïa for 2023 residency

By Chris Vuoncino 182

While the hype for his third collaboration with superstar Ellie Goulding is dominating his latest narrative, Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris is gearing up to spend another summer entertaining fans in the island of Ibiza. After a successful residency in 2022, the We Found Love producer will return for the 2023 season.

After the 2022 release of his sixth album, the guest star heavy Funk Wav Bounces, Vol. 2, he has stated that he will be looking to return to his more signature sound on future releases. That hype was multiplied when he revealed that he was back in the studio with Ellie Goulding, for what would be the pairs third track together, after previously teaming up for hit singles I Need Your Love and Outside, the excitement is palpable in the dance music community for the duo’s third release together.

With the announcement that Calvin Harris will once again be spending his summer in Ibiza, taking over the stage for 14 Friday’s at Ushuaïa. Opening each night will be another house music legend, MK (Marc Kinchen), as well as a slew of special guests such as Ben Hemsley, Dance System, Eliza Rose, Ewan McVicar, HoneyLuv, John Summit, LF SYSTEM, Monki, Nic Fanciulli, OFFAIAH, SAINT, Schak, Sonny Fodera, Will Clarke, and resident Tyson O’Brien.

“Can’t wait to be back in Ibiza for another massive summer at Ushuaïa.” said Calvin Harris

Dance music fans fortunate enough to be on Ibiza over the summer months will certainly be presented with an elite night of music. As Calvin Harris continues to spend time in the studio working on new music, fans should expect to hear some of those new tracks inserted into his sets as he tests out the new productions on a live audience. Anyone planning to attend what will surely be a highlight of the 2023 Ibiza season should head over to the Ushuaïa website where tickets are currently on-sale for Calvin Harris’ 2023 residency.