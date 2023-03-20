Carl Cox to play at Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza

By Nicole Pepe 237

Carl Cox is set to play at one of the Seven Wonders of the world, Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza, where he’ll play alongside Philipp Straub and Gawdat.

Oh yes oh yes! The techno legend solidifies his status yet again by performing at one of the oldest monuments in the world, The Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt. Cox will headline the show on May 19th alongside acts Philipp Straub and Gawdat for this historic occasion. There have only been a handful of DJs who have graced the sandy stages of the pyramids such as Armin Van Buuren back in 2017 and Sébastien Léger who performed there in 2020 as part of the Cercle series.

The Great Pyramid is the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, estimated to have been built as early as the 26th century BC. The pyramid is the only man-made structure to be mostly intact, making it nearly 3,800 years old.

Just last year, Carl Cox released his first full-length album in nearly a decade entitled ‘Electronic Generations’. Cox has also said that he has been focusing on his live sets and not so much producing music as of late. “I think now I’ve got to let that go and let the DJs coming through the ranks be the people who they believe should be, while I go off and now follow my quest as a live performing artist”, Cox says in a recent interview.

Click here to purchase tickets to this monumental event.

Image Credit: Carl Cox / Provided by Measure PR UK