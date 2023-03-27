Carl Cox delivers encapsulating Hybrid set during Ultra 2023: Watch

By Ryan Ford 162

British house and techno stalwart Carl Cox brought the party to Ultra Music Festival 2023, with yet another incredible performance on the Resistance Stage.

One of Ultra Music Festival’s longest-serving artists, Carl Cox was entrusted with the Saturday night slot on the Resistance Stage. It comes as no surprise that his Hybrid set made for one of the highlights of the weekend once more, laying down an eclectic mix of tracks in Bayfront Park for the Miami masses that had gathered before him.

Conjuring up an all-encompassing performance, Cox had an obscene number of IDs at hand with which he forged an unrivaled atmosphere inside the MegaStructure. Kicking off with his collaboration with Franky Wah, ‘See the Sun Rising’, he added to a mouth-watering set-list with tracks from the likes of Belocca, Axel Karakasis, Uncertain, MOTVS and Filterheadz among many more. Combining these crazy recordings, with some of the finest production the scene has to offer, sure made for one of Carl Cox’s most memorable Miami performances to date.

If that is not enough, at least three more of his Hybrid Live shows are due to take place in the US across the course of 2023 following a recent announcement. The UK dance legend is due to play at Red Rocks Amphitheatre (October 8), New York Central Park (September 30) and Naud Street Los Angeles (October 21), on the other side of a busy summer. He also just announced that he will be playing at one of the seven wonders of the world, Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza, later this year, on May 19.

Ahead of those dates, check out the Hybrid set that Carl Cox threw down in Miami last weekend during Ultra 2023 below!

Image Credit: Stage Hoppers