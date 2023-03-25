Eric Prydz delivers a mouth watering set full of IDs @ HOLO – Ultra 2023

By Lakshay Bhagtani 170

Eric Prydz delivered on his promise of an extremely “intimate” HOLO set at Ultra 2023 as his awe-inspiring set at Ultra 2023 at the Resistance Stage has been one of the highlights of the festival so far.

Fans across the festival went crazy during his set as HOLO by Eric Prydz was blessed with 8 IDs, with 3 of them being showcased for the first time, right on the grandest of stages at Ultra 2023. Overall, there was a clean balance between all three of the artist’s monikers, namely Eric Prydz, Pryda, and Cirez D. The sweet transitions from brand-new modern-day tunes to evergreen records like Opus were a joy to watch for everyone around.

Having consolidated itself as one of the best audio-visual experiences in the electronic music industry, HOLO made its debut at Creamfields Festival 2018. Five years later, it’s fascinating how Prydz keeps on adding new dimensions to HOLO with every new showcase, making it one of the most talked about acts at all top-notch festivals, including Ultra.

Be sure to check out Eric Prydz’s schedule for the rest of the year here.

Image Credit: Rukes.com