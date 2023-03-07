Gesaffelstein may have a new album on the way very soon

By Nicole Pepe 152

Prolific French producer Gesaffelstein might have a new album on the way according to recent social media posts conjured up by none other than Skrillex.

Skrillex took to Instagram to highlight a few moments from his day when he suddenly added a picture of Gesaffelstein along with a tweet that he had just been playing Gesaffelstein’s new album, a statement that unsurprisingly sent EDM Twitter into a frenzy.

Gesaffelstein’s just played us his new album my gaaawd 🤌🤯🤌 pic.twitter.com/hVO07IozbN — Skrillex (@Skrillex) March 6, 2023

Having only released two full-length albums, one back in 2013 entitled ‘Aleph‘ and the other in 2019 entitled ‘Hyperion‘, this was more than enough news to get fans excited about a new album on the horizon. While it’s been a few years since a Gesaffelstein self-release, the producer has been quite busy collaborating with other artists such as Kanye West on his latest album release ‘Donda‘. He is also credited to have worked on ‘Jesus Lord’, ‘No Child Left Behind’, and ‘Jesus Lord pt. 2,’ also being credited as a “composer/producer” on Kenyan-American rapper KayCyy‘s album ‘TW20 50’ for his songs ‘Okay!’, ‘Love & Hate’, and ‘The Sun’.

Gesaffelstein’s previous full-length release ‘Hyperion’, released in 2019, featured artists such as The Weeknd, Pharrell, HAIM, and many others. While there is no official confirmation on the potential forthcoming album, we can only hope that it lands onto streaming platforms very soon. In the meantime, stay tuned for further updates.

Image credit: Rukes