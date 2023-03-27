Hardwell drops epic old-school set on Revealed Stage during Ultra 2023: Watch

Hardwell went above and beyond during Ultra 2023, as he also blessed the Miami contingent with a special old-school set on the Revealed Stage this year.

Ultra Music Festival 2023 proved fruitful for Hardwell fans, as he played multiple times during the festival, dropping an epic old-school set the day before his unforgettable mainstage appearance. The Dutchman seems to take things up a level when he turns up in Miami and definitely had a lot to live up to following his dramatic return to Bayfront Park last year. On this occasion, he saw the perfect opportunity to surprise fans once more however, taking to the Revealed Stage for a memorable 30-minute throwback set on Friday night.

What better way to kick off his old-school set than with one of the greatest Hardwell tracks of all time in ‘Spaceman’, in its iconic orchestral intro mix to set a precedent for what was to come. The Revealed Recordings front-man didn’t hold back with the big room madness that followed, lining up some of his favourite mashups from a decade or so, with ‘Cannonball’ x ‘Numb’ and ‘Jumper x ‘Clarity’ among the early highlights. A number of Revealed classics also joined the fray in the form of Blasterjaxx’s ‘Fifteen‘ and Alvaro & DJ MERCER’s Miami edit of ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ among others, in the build-up to a sparkling finale. Closing out the set with his mainstage set looming the following day, Robbert left the Ultra crowds wanting more, dropping a mashup of W&W’s ‘Rocket’ and ‘Calling (Lose My Mind)’ as the set reached its ultimate climax.

You can listen to Hardwell’s mind-blowing old-school set at Ultra Music Festival Miami for yourselves here!

Image Credit: Rukes.com