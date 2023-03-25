REZZ is taking over Ultra Miami 2023 stage [Live]

By Nicole Pepe 187

Tonight, Rezz makes history to headline Day 1 of Ultra Miami. While she’s played the festival before, tonight is one of the biggest nights in her career as she takes the Main Stage as a headliner for the first time.

Rezz is gearing up to make Day 1 of Ultra a night to remember as she closes out the first day of the festival. Rezz is set to take the stage during the early hours of the morning at 12:30am. She will be performing after Martin Garrix who will perform at 11:15pm, who will be playing after Clozee at 10:00pm.

Just coming off the heels of her newest single ‘Suffer In Silence‘ along with her previous release ‘Gyrate’ featuring Wreckno, this set is going to be monumental and the perfect kickoff to the weekend ahead. In a reflective tweet just showing how far she has actually come, Rezz tweeted, “The first time I ever played in the US was in Miami like 8 years ago at club space It was like 5am, there was 6 people in the crowd , my temporary tour manager at the time was doing cocaine behind me while the cdjs were malfunctioning Anyway , see u at ultra tmrw HAHAHA”

The first time I ever played in the US was in Miami like 8 years ago at club space It was like 5am, there was 6 people in the crowd , my temporary tour manager at the time was doing cocaine behind me while the cdjs were malfunctioning Anyway , see u at ultra tmrw HAHAHA — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) March 23, 2023

Fans can expect a perfect medley of old Rezz tracks and hopefully some unreleased songs that Rezz has in the pipeline. If you are unable to attend her performance at Ultra tonight, be sure to watch from home via the live stream at this link here.

Image Credit: Taylor Regulski / Provided by Big Hassle Media