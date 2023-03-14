11 years ago @alesso played me this is incredible idea and I fell I love instantly we started to work in it and danced and screamed as the proces was near the finish line.

We had a vision that @ryantedder would sing on it, first we didn’t get any response but at a Grammy after party some Dj played the instrumental and the club exploded and Ryan was there amd remembered he had the song in he’s computer and the day after he called me and said I am LA I have couple of hours to bang this out and I instantly drove to the studio and we recorded the song and the rest is history.

Musicians everywhere know that the process to greatness is rarely a straight line or planned out, and the details of how Ryan Tedder came on board are truly amazing to hear. Thankfully for fans around the world, Tedder knew he had the instrumental in his inbox and was able to meet up with Sebastian Ingrosso to knock out the iconic vocal line. As the Swedish producer said, the rest is history.