Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk releases new solo single ‘Le Minotaure’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 252

Thomas Bangalter, one half of the iconic duo Daft Punk has just released his second solo single entitled ‘Le Minotaure’. The release comes ahead of his first official solo album ‘Mythologies’.

As the world still reels over the break-up of Daft Punk, Thomas Bangalter wastes no time continuing to pursue music on a solo level. The single is the second release from the solo musician as he prepares the world for his first album ‘Mythologies’, an orchestral ode to ballet originally intended as a performance-only backdrop for the ballet, ‘Mythologies’ at Bordeaux’s Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux. The score accompanied the ballet performance which was based on “founding myths that shape the collective imagination”.

The second single from the forthcoming album is entitled ‘Le Minotaure’, which embarks on an ominous and suspenseful journey through the textures of a harping orchestral ensemble. ‘Le Minotaure’ is the follow-up track from the first release entitled ‘L’Accouchement’ which differs slightly in arrangement, yet still evokes tension and dissonance between the sections of the orchestra.

It’s tough to draw a comparison between Bangalter’s work with Daft Punk and the thus-far-released tracks from ‘Mythologies’, however, the artistry is simply undeniable and equally as beautiful.

If you’d like to listen to both singles on your preferred streaming platform, click this link here. You may also pre-order the vinyl addition that will soon be available on April 7th.

Image Credit: Bit Boy via Flickr | License: Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)