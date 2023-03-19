Tiësto announces his first Ibiza residency in over a decade at Ushuaïa

By Ryan Ford 251

Tiësto is set to takeover Tuesday’s at Ushuaïa Ibiza this summer, with shows spanning from the 4th July to 29th August.

Tiësto is returning to the White Isle of Ibiza this summer, for his first residency on the island in over a decade at Ushuaïa Ibiza. The Grammy Award-winning, international icon is set to take over the Tuesday’s at the outdoor superclub for almost two months of the 2023 season. With a new album pending, Tiësto’s summer sets are sure-fire unmissable this year, especially in one of the hottest party destinations on the planet. You will be able to catch him at his new summer home from 4th July to 29th August, joining a plethora of his fellow DJ peers such as David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Calvin Harris who will also reside there this coming season.

Speaking of his upcoming residency, Tiësto said;

“Ibiza has always been a special place to me and I couldn’t be more excited to come back to the island! I can’t wait for this summer to start and to reunite with the party people of Ibiza!”

It’s no secret that the Dutchman has become a dance music behemoth, helping forge the bridge between electronic and pop in the mainstream. Continuing his hot streak, his seventh studio album ‘Drive’, is due to drop in April, featuring ground-breaking, hits such as ‘The Business’, ‘The Motto’, ’10:35′ and ‘Don’t Be Shy’.

You can find out more about Tiësto’s Ushuaïa residency along with the rest of the 2023 programme here.

Image Credit: Ramona Rosales / Provided by Warner Music Group