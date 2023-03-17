Tomorrowland Winter announces full streaming schedule

By Nicole Pepe

Tomorrowland Winter has just announced their full streaming schedule that will be available on One World TV and One World Radio and will offer up to twelve hours of wintery broadcasts per day.

The massive festival has released its full streaming schedule for this year’s winter version which begins on March 18th and ends on March 25th. Tomorrowland Winter is hosted in Alpe D’Huez, France, a snowcapped mountain location nuzzled within a ski resort. The streaming will be available on their YouTube channel, linked here, as well as the Tomorrowland website.

Some of the acts slated to perform include Lost Frequencies, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, ANNA, Axwell, Steve Aoki, Amelie Lens, Martin Garrix, and many more.

According to the website, the live stream will feature all different stages such as their CORE stage, Crystal Garden, and Frozen Lotus stage. The live stream will begin on Monday, March 20th and video broadcasts will focus on highlights from across all the stages Wednesday to Friday between 7 PM and 9 PM CET. Additionally, footage of the main stage sets will be live-streamed between 9 PM and 2 AM CET, with all of the festival’s highlights to be shown at the very end.

To find more information and/or watch the full streaming of Tomorrowland Winter, click this link here.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland