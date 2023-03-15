Ultra Miami 2023: 10 facts you did not know about the festival

By Alshaan Kassam 76

Ultra Music Festival Miami has become a globally recognized festival for its music and the entire experience it has to offer. From Colonel Sanders performing in 2019 to hundreds of artists debuting new music for the very first time, here are 10 facts you did not know about Ultra Music Festival.

Becoming one of the world’s most iconic electronic music festivals, Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami is truly a one-of-a-kind experience for attendees and artists alike. Ultra Music Festival will welcome over 100 acts from around the globe to celebrate the festival’s 23rd edition. Are you excited about the upcoming festival? I know we are and what better way to celebrate than to discover 10 facts about Ultra Music Festival below?

The first Ultra festival in 1999 featured only eight DJs on two stages and had over 10,000 attendees.

The first Ultra Music Festival was hosted in Miami Beach. Founders Russell Faibisch and Alex Omes created the one-day event in the aim to highlight both DJs and performers. Growing rapidly, Ultra Music Festival is now a three-day festival and includes hundreds of top-tier artists while also hosting several clubs and events throughout the week.

Ultra 2022 had an attendance of roughly 165,000 people.

Since 1999, Ultra Music Festival has grown substantially over the years. From 10,000 people in 2000 to 93,000 people in 2010, the popularity and growth are no surprise to this iconic festival. Last year, the festival returned to Bayfront Park, Downtown Miami with an attendance of 165,000 people.

Nicole Moudaber has curated her very own InTheMood stage takeover for 2023.

The global reach of her MOOD empire has led to Nicole Moudaber curating InTheMood festival stages at the world’s biggest events. On Friday, March 24, she’ll add Ultra Music Festival’s RESISTANCE stage to her repertoire for her first ever takeover. Hand curated by Moudaber–a celebrated taste-maker in her own right–the line-up includes some of the hottest names in techno right now including Chris Liebing (who will play a b2b with Nicole), Hector, Ida Engberg, Juliet Fox, Luigi Madonna, Maya Jane Coles, and Roberto Capuano.

Charlotte de Witte will make her Ultra Main Stage debut on Friday, March 24.



With the Phase 2 lineup announcement, Ultra welcomes back a plethora of veteran headliners including Dutch icon Afrojack, Swedish superstar Alesso, DJ Mag 2022 Alternative #1 DJ Charlotte de Witte, ten-time GRAMMY nominated David Guetta, multifaceted British trance legend Gareth Emery, infectious multi-platinum artist Marshmello, dance music sensation Tiësto, and high-energy psytrance duo Vini Vici.

ULTRA Worldwide’s underground concept RESISTANCE to debut inaugural U.S. club residency at M2.

Following three banner years in Ibiza, Ultra recently announced the launch of RESISTANCE’s inaugural U.S. club residency in the festival’s beloved hometown of Miami Beach. RESISTANCE Miami will transport the fully-immersive Ibiza clubbing experience to America for the very first time at M2, the newly-minted nightclub in the heart of the Art Deco District. Miami Music Week events include Drumcode showcase, an exclusive SASHA _ JOHN DIGWEED performance, Official MMW Closing Party, and more.

Armin van Buuren’s A State of Trance returns to Ultra’s Worldwide Stage on Friday, March 24.

With just a month until Ultra Music Festival returns to Bayfront Park, the festival has unveiled its Phase 3 lineup. Spanning every genre across the electronic music sphere, Ultra Music Festival will welcome over 100 acts from around the globe to celebrate the festival’s 23rd edition. Including a highly-anticipated ASOT set on the Ultra Worldwide stage.

Ultra has been applauded for “setting the bar in festival greening,” and earned Ultra an “A” on an unbiased, third-party report card compiled by VolunteerCleanup.org, Surfrider Miami, and Debris Free Oceans.

Collectively, the ‘Mission: Home’ initiatives avoided the use of 526,000 single-use plastic items. One hundred percent of recycling loads were accepted by the local facility, and 31% of the waste created during the event was diverted from landfill. In total, 60,360 pounds of waste were diverted through recycling and composting efforts.

In 2019, Colonel Sanders performed on the main stage.

In 2019, A DJ wearing an oversized helmet with KFC’s well-known mascot Colonel Sanders face took the stage on the opening day and jammed out with the crowd. Did that make the crowd hungry at all? Maybe not however the energy was undeniably contagious from start to finish.

Ultra Music Festival has been declared the winner of the “Best Music Event” by the International Dance Music Awards six times in a row.

From showcasing a wide array of genres including trap, bass, house, techno, rock, hip-hop, and more, it only makes sense the world-class festival deserves praise and recognition.

A new stage area known as Resistance was introduced for 2015

Ultra is known for presenting uniquely curated back-to-back performances, and the RESISTANCE 2023 lineup is brimming with inaugural back-to-back sets; festival favorites Adam Beyer and Eric Prydz will showcase their techno prowess as Adam Beyer and Cirez D for the first time ever at Ultra, while Swedish techno icon Ida Engberg and celebrated underground force Maya Jane Coles similarly make their b2b festival debut.

Image Credit: Rukes.com