Ultra Miami 2023: top 10 techno acts to see

By Ellie Mullins 125

From Carl Cox to Charlotte de Witte, HI-LO to Testpilot and many more, Ultra Miami has plenty in store for the hardcore techno fans among the crowd.

Over the years, Ultra Miami and techno have had a deeply loving relationship, constantly bringing in the world’s biggest artists of the genre to its Megastructure. With Ultra’s Resistance concept, the techno takeover has only gotten bigger over over the years and 2023 is no exception to that. In this guide, we’re counting the top 10 sets you must not miss out on this year.

Charlotte de Witte – Mainstage, Friday 24 March

If you’ve seen the techno queen herself in action, you know her sets are always full of high energy, with a special magic that cannot be replicated. This year though, her set gets even more special as she takes to the mainstage for the very first time in Ultra history. As techno spreads its wings even further this year, it proves that its spreading to more corners of Bayfront Park, and Ultra Miami goers won’t want to miss being part of history for this set.

HI-LO b2b Testpilot – Megastructure, Saturday 25 March

The alias’ of Oliver Heldens and deadmau5 are colliding in what will be a world debut, and if you want to be part of the first crowd in the world to be able to see this, then get down to the Megastructure on the Saturday! Although the two artists have known each other for years, this is the first time they’ll be together like this, and we can expect all the biggest hits from both sides (including HI-LO’s mau5trap release ‘ZEUS‘).

Eric Prydz presents HOLO – Megastructure, Friday 24 March

It goes without saying that a HOLO set is a spectacle that has to be seen, but even more so during Ultra Miami this year as Prydz himself teases a new version, stating that he’s “Really excited for this version…” Fans should expect the unexpected, and be sure to get there early as the king of production will no doubt have the Megastructure packed out from wall to wall, kicking off the 2023 HOLO season with this set.

Joris Voorn – The Cove, Saturday 25 March

For the first time ever at Ultra Miami, Joris Voorn brings his stage takeover to Resistance’s The Cove stage for his Spectrum concept. No doubt preparing something special for this big moment, Voorn fans certainly can’t miss out on this headlining set.

Carl Cox – Megastructure, Sunday 26 March

Although he’s playing multiple times over the Ultra Miami weekend, if there’s any set you can’t miss from the legend its this Sunday night closer. The relationship between Carl Cox and the Megastructure runs deep, and if there’s any place to him, it’s at Ultra. If you’ve got other plans for your Sunday night headliner, he’s also closing out the same stage the night before, so there’s plenty of chances to catch him in action.

Nicole Moudaber b2b Chris Liebing – The Cove, Friday 24 March

Another highlight and first for Ultra Miami 2023, Nicole Moudaber is also hosting her own stage takeover at The Cove for the first time, bringing her IN THE MOOD label to the stage on Friday. For her headlining set though, she’ll be sharing the stage with Chris Liebing for another one of their unmissable b2b sets, which have been lighting the techno scene on fire for years now.

Popof b2b Space 92 Present Turbulences – Megastructure, Saturday 25 March

Coming to fruition in 2022, Popof and Space 92, two of the most influential musicians in the scene, created their b2b project entitled Turbulences. Although last year they played at multiple Resistance & Ultra events, this is the first time that they’ll take to Ultra Miami and the Megastructure, and you can see what they’re all about below.

Maceo Plex b2b Michael Bibi – Megastructure, Friday 24 March

A surprise b2b set that was added in the third and final phase of this year’s lineup, no one would argue that Maceo Plex and Michael Bibi are powerhouses on their own, but put them together and sparks will fly, as the crowds will come to know when the pair set the stage on fire on the Friday of Ultra Miami.

Adam Beyer x Cirez D – Megastructure, Saturday 25 March

Appearing twice on this list, Prydz will once again don his Cirez D moniker for one of his famed b2b sets with Drumcode Records head honcho Adam Beyer. Becoming a must see set within the techno community over the years, the pair are staples to the Ultra Miami roster and this year will be no different.

Tale Of Us – Megastructure, Sunday 26 March

Preparing to take crowds on a mystical journey once again in the Megastructure, if there’s one techno act you must see at Ultra Miami 2023, it’s this duo. Famed for their mystifying melodies and unique take on the melodic techno genre, their soundscapes will fill the Megastructure perfectly.

Who is else is on your list that didn’t make it here? Check out the full lineup below and let us know in the comments! Haven’t got your Ultra Miami 2023 ticket yet? Act soon and get yours here, as they’re on track to sell out very soon.

Image credit: Rukes for Ultra Miami