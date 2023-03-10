Ultra Music Festival has begun construction for the 2023 event

By Chris Vuoncino

While global festivals never really stop, the official festival season for many doesn’t truly kick off until Ultra Music Festival descends upon Bayfront Park in Miami, FL at the end of March every year. Combined with Tomorrowland and Electric Daisy Carnival, Ultra Music is considered one of the big three events for the dance music community every year as fans from around the world head to south Florida to catch the world’s biggest acts and exclusive sets and stages in action.

With just two weeks to go until the gates open, organizers of Ultra Music Festival took to social media to reveal that construction has officially begun on the site of the event. The shared images show the beautiful Miami backdrop as construction trucks deliver a variety of materials to the downtown location where gates will open to the public on March 24th. The stacked line-up was fully revealed at the end of February and will feature the biggest names in dance music descending upon the city for a variety of b2b and exclusive performances and sets. Headliners like Alesso, Swedish House Mafia, and Afrojack will be sure to bring the incredible energy they are known for to the main stages, while the Resistance Stage offers some of the most anticipated sets of the weekend.

For many, Eric Prydz’s HOLO set at Ultra will be a highlight, as he rarely brings his visually stunning show across the pond to North America. The Resistance selection will also see major performances from Tale Of Us, Camelphat, and Hi-Lo b2b with Testpilot. With the excitement and anticipation building, anyone still undecided about heading to Miami should be making their final decisions and arrangements as GA tickets are 91% sold out!

Check out the post from Ultra Music Festival below and see the hard work that goes into setting up this incredible music festival in action.

Image Credit: r/dapadot via Reddit