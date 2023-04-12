Amelie Lens curates fourth compilation album for her label EXHALE

By Chris Vuoncino 128

Amelie Lens takes her role as label boss at EXHALE seriously, committing herself to curating quality releases from artists around the world while also dedicating her time to releasing meticulously crafted compilations and events to further the brand. She is now preparing to release the fourth compilation for the label next month, the 15-track album, EXHALE VA004.

The new compilation is the follow-up to last May’s EXHALE VA003 release and comes a few months after she curated a 44th mix for the popular Global Underground series. With the announcement of the fourth compilation in the series, Amelie Lens is continuing to push forward new and upcoming talent, giving them a spotlight while showcasing the talent that exists underneath the EXHALE banner. The full compilation will officially be released on May 5th, but the first single from the compilation has already hit streaming services.

Out now is the single Nemesis from AIROD, and it is also the first track on EXHALE VA004. The techno-driven single is an excellent introduction to the compilation, as it kicks right off with high-energy percussion and synths, demanding listeners’ attention from its opening moments. Other artists featured on the new release are Vizionn, The Blackmailer, Flour, and Nineted, among others. Overall, the new release showcases 17 producers across its 15 tracks, providing plenty of originality and access for fans to discover new artists. Be sure to check out the new single from AIROD now and pre-order the compilation at Bandcamp today.

See the full tracklist below:

1. AIROD – Nemesis 2. Joey Risdon – LSD Reaction 3. Vizionn – Future Energy 4. Tigerhead – Looking Glass 5. The Blackmailer – The Queen Has Arrived 6. Farrago & Part Time Killer – The Keymaster 7. Rudosa & Blicz – Split Your Love 8. ACOR – Eat Sleep Rave Repeat 9. Flour – Invasion 10. Caravel – Echoes Of You 11. DLV – Der Pakt 12. Nineted – Euphoric Expression 13. Carla Schmitt – Red Ambition 14. Chemtrailz – The Future Is Matriarchy 15. WarinD – Techno Memories

Image Credit: Tomorrowland