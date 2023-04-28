Armin van Buuren, Vini Vici, & ALBA deliver new single ‘When We Come Alive’: Listen

Having just finished a prolonged album rollout, leading to his latest release, the triple-disc Feel Again, and his ninth album, one would think Armin van Buuren surely deserves a break from new music to celebrate the moment, but that’s just not how the Dutch producer operates. Continuing on his seemingly endless array of productions, he has joined up with past collaborators Vini Vici and ALBA for yet another brand-new single.

With a strong back catalog of hit collaborations, including the massive hit Great Spirit, Armin van Buuren, and Vini Vici are no strangers to creating timeless productions that resonate both on and off the stage. For their latest joint venture, they have enlisted the vocal talents of ALBA who delivers a heartfelt and infectious topline to further elevate the high-energy production. For When We Come Alive, both Armin van Buuren and Vini Vici inject some of their signature production work into the single, delivering a strong foundation of synths on top of massive orchestral percussion to further drive the verse. On top of this, ALBA’s vocals are the perfect complement to the track, both intense yet playful, it practically demands listeners to hum along the first few listens before the lyrics become second nature.

Like so many van Buuren hits of the past, the chorus relies upon a stuttering vocal to add emphasis and impact to the delivery, and ALBA accomplishes this effect perfectly as she sings the chorus:

All we do is la la la

Losing our mi mi minds

Waiting for the ni ni night

That’s when we come alive



Of course, with two main stage acts like Armin van Buuren and Vini Vici working together, the drop takes the track to the ultimate heights, as the massive leads and drums come pounding through the speakers to overwhelm the listener. Whenever Armin and Vini Vici come together, fans can expect an enduring track and When We Come Alive certainly continues that tradition.

