Avicii to be celebrated with full day of programming on Tomorrowland One World Radio

By Creighton Branch 141

It’s been five years since the tragic passing of one the greatest producers to ever enter the industry, Avicii. While the loss never gets easy, we can continue to celebrate the historic life he lived in many ways, including through Tomorrowland’s One World Radio.

It’s no question that Avicii and his music touched so many of us over the years and continues to do so to this day. You still hear his influence from all artists, new and old, across the scene. His music is still an intricate part of many DJ’s sets, such as Nicky Romero, Don Diablo and Afrojack. For many of us, he is the reason we found a home in electronic music, and it’s baffling to think the industry and the entire world have been without him for half a decade.

But since his passing, many media outlets have done a tremendous job of continuing his legacy through his music, especially Tomorrowland’s One World Radio. The same will be true for this year as Thursday, April 20th, on the fifth year mark of Avicii’s death, Tomorrowland One World Radio will be yet again hosting an experience for fans across the globe in remembrance of the late producer.

Starting tomorrow (April 20th) at 18:00 CEST (noon ET), Avicii’s music and greatest moments will take over the airwaves for the entire day. The radio special will include all of Avicii’s most coveted songs from the past, his last set ever at Tomorrowland from 2015 on the main stage (still regarded as one of his greatest career achievements) and even the telling of “the most beautiful anecdotes about Avicii,” from the host of the special event and long time main stage host, MC Stretch.

As the world comes together tomorrow to celebrate one of the most influential artists of the generation it goes to show one thing. The world will never forget Avicii. His music will live on forever.

Tune in to Tomorrowland One World Radio here. Relive Avicii’s 2015 Tomorrowland performance below.

Image Credit: Rudgr.com