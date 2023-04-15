Chemical Surf joins forces with Mevil & Enigmix for ‘Bad For U’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 91

Chemical Surf has teamed up with Mevil and Enigmix for their party-ready track ‘Bad For U’ out now.

Chemical Surf and their fellow Brazilians Mevil and Enigmix have teamed up for a new release on Dim Mak‘s house imprint – A Good One. The result is a hypnotizing house single ‘Bad For U’, featuring a driving bassline, rhythmic kick drums, and synths, alongside sultry vocals. As the weather heats up and parties really start to kick off, this track is bound to be in heavy rotation on dance floors around the globe. It follows Chemical Surf‘s recent track ‘KIDS’ with Jetlag Music., which dropped on Spinnin’ Records last month, as well as their latest Dim Mak release, ‘Dale Loca’ with Anna Marchesini which dropped in October 2022.

On their recent collab, Chemical Surf states, “‘It’s making big crowds dance and also working very well in the clubs, and that’s why we are playing this song everywhere. Finally, it’s time to share it with the world. When we received the first idea from Mevil and Enigmix, we felt it could be something special. We worked on all the drums, build-up, construction of the track, and some details on the synths, and also mixed and mastered it later by ourselves. After that, we all were very happy with the result.”

Listen to the new track here.

Image Credit: Chemical Surf / Provided by Unfolded PR