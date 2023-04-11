Coachella First Timers Guide: What to Bring, What to Expect

By Ouranios Savva

Taking place this upcoming weekend, Coachella is arguably one of the most talked about events in music history. We would like to present our Coachella 2023 guide for first timers, in a bid to make your experience even more convenient, and of course enjoyable.

Edging ever closer to the highly-anticipated Weekend 1 of Coachella, commencing on the 14th of April, we have decided to take a deeper look into what first-timers should bring to the festival, as well as what they should expect. Taking place at the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert, this Music and Arts Festival has become a stellar event on the calendar year of any party-goer, with its unique setup and attention to detail, ensuring that everyone in attendance will be in for the absolute of treats. Boasting a lineup filled by the biggest acts in not only electronic music, but the music scene as a whole, attendees are set to embark on a journey like no other, and at the same time, have the opportunity of also spotting A-listers from all sides of the spectrum, a feature that makes Coachella stand out from any other festival around the globe.

Luxurious in every sense of the word, Coachella has transformed the way in which music festivals are approached and regarded for that matter, with its constant innovations and endless features, ensuring an experience of a lifetime. With this in mind, we have gathered all the knowledge and intel that is available, and in turn, present you with a guide on what you should bring to Coachella as a first time visitor, the different elements that may impact your choices, and even more significantly, provide you with a wider view on what is expected, in a bid to make your first Coachella experience a tad more convenient and easy to navigate around. Our 2023 Coachella First Timers Guide includes the following;

What To Bring

Sun Protection: Coachella takes place in the desert, so the sun can be intense. Bring sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses to protect yourself.

Comfortable Shoes: You’ll be doing a lot of walking, so wear comfortable shoes that you can stand in for long periods.

Water Bottle: Hydration is key at Coachella. Bring a reusable water bottle to fill up at the water stations throughout the festival grounds.

Cash/Credit Card: Most vendors at Coachella accept both cash and credit cards, but it’s always a good idea to bring both.

Portable Phone Charger: You’ll likely be taking a lot of photos and videos, so bring a portable phone charger to keep your phone battery from dying.

Lightweight Backpack: Bring a small backpack to carry your essentials, like sunscreen, water, and your phone charger.

What To Expect

Crowds: Coachella is a popular festival, so expect large crowds. If you’re not a fan of crowds, consider arriving early in the day or staying toward the back of the stages.

Heat: As mentioned earlier, Coachella takes place in the desert, so it can get very hot during the day. Stay hydrated and take breaks in shaded areas.

Music: Coachella is known for its diverse lineup of music, so expect to hear a variety of genres throughout the weekend.

Fashion: Coachella is also known for its fashion, so don’t be afraid to express yourself with your clothing choices.

Food and Drinks: Coachella offers a variety of food and drink options throughout the festival grounds. Expect to find everything from pizza to vegan options.

Art Installations: Coachella features a number of large-scale art installations throughout the festival grounds. Take some time to explore and appreciate the art.

A list of essential tips that will make your first-ever Coachella experience even more unforgettable, we hope that our Coachella 2023 guide will impact your attendance in the most positive of manners, and at the same time, also assist with your planning prior to and during the event. Any further information on the festival itself and its own guidelines can be found on its official website here. Enjoy and stay safe!

Image Credit: Dom Carver / Provided By: Pixabay