Coachella 2023: Elderbrook delivers stellar performance during Weekend 1

By Ellie Mullins 31

Bringing the chill Coachella vibes, Elderbrook took to the iconic Sahara stage on Saturday of Weekend 1, performing a jaw-dropping live set filled with his hits such as ‘Numb,’ Vintage Culture collab ‘Talk It Over’ and Bob Moses collab ‘Inner Light.’

For those that have gotten the chance to see Elderbrook live before, they know its a true spectacle to behold. Armed with his soothing live vocals which have taken centre stage in his most iconic and beloved tracks to date, this was out in full force as he took to one of Coachella’s most iconic stages, Sahara, on the Saturday. Previously playing on the Do LaB stage back in 2019, he continues to rise up the ranks, each performance of his getting bigger and bigger.

Kicking things off strong with a fan favourite in the form of ‘Numb,’ he carried on this momentum by going straight into the Vintage Culture remix of his Diplo collab ‘One By One,’ followed by his solo track ‘Body,’ a triple threat of hits that set the tone for what fans could expect from the rest of this mystifying set. For this special performance, every single one of the tracks played featured either solo hits from himself, or other iconic collaborations he’s been a part of in the past. For Elderbrook fans, this was a dream come true.

Check out a clip of him performing ‘Inner Light’ below, and be sure to catch him either on the livestream or in person again during Weekend 2. For now though, also check out the tracklist for the set here.

Image Credit: Elderbrook (Press) / Provided by Warner Music Group