Marten Hørger releases new track ‘Sent From Above’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 45

Marten Hørger has just released a groovy house record entitled ‘Sent From Above’ with LittGloss featuring Loud Tiger.

Marten Hørger proves his mastermind capabilities yet again on his new single, ‘Sent From Above’, in which he teamed up with Danish producer duo LittGloss and Danish singer/songwriter Loud Tiger. The artists have created a proper house gem on the track, which opens with strong piano melodies and soulful vocals for an emotive and yet upbeat vibe; Marten and LittGloss then weave in shakers, kickdrums, and groovy instrumentals for the total package. True to Marten’s form of high-energy house music, ‘Sent From Above’ is a pure house record that will surely find its own on radio airwaves and dancefloors around the globe this season. It follows Hørger’s viral club hit ‘The Freaks’ with David Guetta, who brought Marten on stage the past weekend at Ultra Music Festival in Miami to perform the track together, as well as ‘I Know’ with BIJOU from 2022, which just won an EDMA award.

“LittGloss, Loud Tiger, and I teamed up for this massive tune that combines high-energy house music with a radio-friendly atmosphere! I’m so proud of this one and even more excited for it to hit radio stations and stages around the world. BIG LØVE!” Hørger says on his latest release.

With sold-out North America 2022‘s Stay Fly Tour under his belt, forthcoming solo tours, and a fully booked festival season, including Tomorrowland 2023, it’s going to be an exceptional year for Marten Hørger.

Listen to the full track here.

Image Credit: Press / Courtesy of Unfolded PR