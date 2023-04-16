Meduza releases addictive new track ‘Upside Down’ in collaboration with Poppy Baskcomb: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 294

Italian trio Meduza are back on their imprint label of AETERNA Records for the addictive new track ‘Upside Down’ featuring British singer-songwriter Poppy Baskcomb.

Theres few stars in the industry quite like Italian megastar trio Meduza, accomplishing incredible feats since the release of their breakout hit ‘Piece of Your Heart’ with Goodboys in 2019. Fresh off the release of the iconic track ‘Everything You Have Done’ last month, the producing and djing trio are returning to their newly formed record label AETERNA Records for the infamous track ‘Upside Down’, the second release on the label, a collaboration with British singer-songwriter Poppy Baskcomb.

Being a highly anticipated track which debuted during Meduza’s SLAM! Amsterdam Dance Event performance, ‘Upside Down’ combines all of the producer’s skills. Presenting a mysterious and majestic opening of subtle and delicate notes, the track continues to make a dramatic turn after progressive details in the form of a blaring and energetic drop, encapsulating the trio’s signature and iconic sound. London vocalist Baskcomb adds a touch of glam throughout the track, performing intense lyricism of confusion. The track is destined to take over the festival stages this summer, showcasing the quality that has caused Meduza’s unmatched success.

As previously mentioned ‘Upside Down’ featuring Poppy Baskcomb is out now on the new Meduza imprint label of AETERNA Records you can listen to this majestic and addictive track for yourself on Spotify below or on your streaming platform of choice here. Make sure to let us know what you think!

Image Credit: Meduza (Press) / Provided by Listen-Up PR