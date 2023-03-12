MEDUZA debut new label with their edit of ‘Everything You Have Done’: Listen

By Gustavo Cristobal 261

MEDUZA have finally released their most-anticipated record of this year, sharing with us their edit of GENESI ’s ‘Everything You Have Done,’ out now on their new label AETERNA Records .

After many months of anticipation built up from a viral video of Dom Dolla playing an ID at a festival in Australia, Italian trio MEDUZA have finally unleashed their edit of GENESI’s ‘Everything You Have Done.’ Unveiled for the first time during their Tomorrowland 2022 set, MEDUZA have been teasing the record in their sets since then, as well as shared it with fellow DJs to rinse in their sets such as Dom Dolla, Diplo and John Summit.

Although different from the usual MEDUZA house/progressive sound that we have been accustomed to, ‘Everything You Have Done’ still has rooted progressive elements that slowly build up before unleashing all of its energy in a unique drop. The track is dark in nature, with distorted vocals, deep synths and a heavy kick all throughout the madness. If there is anything this record has shown us, it’s that this banging new sound from MEDUZA is definitely a crowd-pleaser.

With the release of their first track on their brand new AETERNA Records, MEDUZA hopes to open a platform up to new and inspiring artists that share their vision. Expect similar records to be released on their record label in the near future without a doubt. In the meantime, be sure to check out MEDUZA’s new edit of GENESI’s ‘Everything You Have Done’ on Spotify down below or your favorite streaming platform!

Image Credit: Meduza (Press) / Provided by Listen-Up PR