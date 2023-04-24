NOTD enlist Lou Elliotte for latest single, ‘Honest’; listen

By Chris Vuoncino 104

The Swedish duo NOTD is gearing up for a busy summer touring across the United States but is making sure to release some new sing-a-long-ready anthems before they hit the road. While the tour won’t get started until early June, the duo of Tobias Danielsson and Samuel Brandt has just released their latest single, the radio-ready Honest.

With a back catalog that has amassed billions of streams, NOTD is no stranger to writing tracks that resonate around the world. For their newest release, they bring on singer/ songwriter and Swedish Idol star Lou Elliotte for a topline that is dangerously infectious. With a performance and lyrics that fall somewhere between the iconic Carly Rae Jepsen hit, Call Me Maybe, and Taylor Swift, the vocal is incredibly crafted and is supported by a production that is just built for the Tik Tok generation to set as the soundtrack to the next viral trend. As if the chorus refrain, opening with “Cause if I’m being honest, time isn’t helping the slightest,” doesn’t bring all the feels, the speak-sung bridge will certainly will with Elliotte’s impeccable delivery:

Please don’t hold her like that in front of me

I love your hands but not with her in between

How could you promise and say, ”She ain’t it”

But the second we’re over you break it

For NOTD, they are simply continuing to showcase their incredibly fun, radio-ready productions, with Honest feeling more organic as guitars permeate throughout the verse and chorus, invoking some serious pop music vibes. The underlying production and songwriting perfectly combine to ensure that the single is a non-stop singing and dance party throughout the tracks’ three-minute runtime. Be sure to catch NOTD on tour with Two Friends all summer long where Honest is sure to be a highlight at every stop of the run.

Planet Two Friends Tour:

June 8 – Greenlight Social @ Dallas, TX

June 9 – Parq Nightclub @ San Diego, CA

June 10 – Heatwave Festival @ Chicago, IL

June 13 – Shrine at MGM Foxwoods DJ Residency w/ Big Night @ Mashantucket, CT

June 14 – Show @ Stage AE with Two Friends @ Pittsburgh, PA

June 16 – Xfinity Center with Two Friends @ Mansfield, MA

June 17 – Skyline Stage with Two Friends @ Philadelphia, PA

June 22 – Charlotte Metro with Two Friends @ Charlotte, NC

June 23 – Echostage with Two Friends @ Washington, DC

June 24 – Echostage with Two Friends @ Washington, DC

June 27 – Megacorp Pavilion with Two Friends @ Newport, KY

June 29 – Firefly Distillery with Two Friends @Charleston, SC

June 30 – Coca Cola Roxy with Two Friends @ Atlanta, GA

July 1 – Municipal Auditorium with Two Friends @ Nashville, TN

July 7 – Premier Nightclub @ Atlantic City, NJ

July 8 – Forest Hills Stadium with Two Friends @ New York, NY

Image provided by Katie O’Gara/ Island Records