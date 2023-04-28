Rubber Ducky Records, a floating store on the Rochdale Canal has sunk

By Lakshay Bhagtani

Rubber Ducky Records, a record store that operates on a floating narrowboat on the Rochdale Canal, has sunk. Rubber Ducky Records is set to miss out on an exquisite showcase at the Manchester-based Record Store Day 2023. The business recently suffered a tragic accident, where the stern gland of the vessel got completely broken, due to a piece of fabric messing with the propellor, which eventually led to the sinking of the boat. Efforts to salvage stock were largely unsuccessful, with an estimated loss of around 1,000 albums and EPs, whereas only three or four boxes made it to the shore without any major damages.

Myles Greenwood, the owner of the store, who previously worked at a vinyl shop in Switzerland, had been able to quit his full-time job at a special educational needs school in Halifax, West Yorkshire due to the success of the store. The plan had been to relocate to Manchester city center for the summer, but it is unclear if this will still happen.

Be sure to help the cause and make your contributions to the revival of of the floating record store by donating to the fundraiser here.

Image Credit: Rubber Ducky Records/Instagram