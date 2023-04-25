SONIC BLOOM 2023: Kick-off the summer early with the official SONIC BLOOM 2023 Pre-Party

By Creighton Branch

One of the most exciting things about SONIC BLOOM 2023 is actually what takes place before the festival. Unlike a lot of events, SONIC BLOOM offers an unrivaled pre-party a month before its main festival, and this year’s edition is unlike any other.

SONIC BLOOM 2023 offers one of the most unique and intimate settings of any festival in the United States. Happening from June 15th-18th at Hummingbird Ranch, it’s hard to believe we have to wait over another month before we can head to Colorado for the summer. However, one of the best things about the SONIC BLOOM brand is that they don’t leave you empty-handed before. That’s right, SONIC BLOOM 2023 officially has a pre-party to tease its main festival, and you don’t have to wait much longer because it commences this week.

Taking place on Saturday, April 29th in Denver, Colorado, at Cervantes’ & The Other Side, SONIC BLOOM’s official 2023 pre-party will offer an indoor experience spanning across two venues (Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom & The Other Side) which you definitely do not want to miss. The lineup (just like SONIC BLOOM’s main event does) features a group of artists that not only span across different genres but are promised to each give you an individual experience that you will be hard-pressed to find anywhere else.

One of the most impressive things about SONIC BLOOM is they are never afraid to host artists that work outside the box. For those who like “wubz,” this is, without a doubt, a party you must attend. With these ten performances, attendees will getlive instrumental versions of bass music, hard-hitting downtempo DJ sets, and even a very intriguing B2B. Taking the stage in the ballroom is, G-Space with a live show, Vide, ST4RFOX & Zone Drums, Mythic Rouge B2B Quite Possibly, Finneh, and Ruku. On the opposite at The Other Side is Puka Patrol featuring Kevin and Josh of Sunsquabi, Earthcry featuring Anthony of Papadosio, Orenda, and Black Wolf Sound.

It’s hard to deny a billing like this, especially only being an appetizer for the main festival. Not only will you get to experience some of the acts before SONIC BLOOM 2023 (some of which will be different shows at the festival), but you will also get to do it in an intimate setting with only 1500 people. And what is even more appealing is that attendees will be able to easily walk between venues and experience completely different atmospheres. Something that makes Cervantes’ Masterpiece so unique.

Tickets for the Official SONIC BLOOM 2023 Pre-Party on April 29th at Cervantes’ Masterpiece in Denver start at $25 and are on sale now and can be purchased here. Doors open at 8 pm, with the show beginning at 8:30 pm.

SONIC BLOOM 2023 takes place on June 15th-18th at Hummingbird Ranch in Colorado, with tickets starting at $313 and can be purchased here. Check out the full festival lineup below.

Feature Image Credit: Daniel Craveiro