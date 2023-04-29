The Chemical Brothers continue to build to new album with new single, ‘All Of A Sudden’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 139

With three decades of success and legendary productions in their storied career, The Chemical Brothers are certainly legends of the dance music scene and know how to deliver timeless productions that resonate with fans around the world. After bringing their live set to the California desert for the annual Coachella Festival, the duo is continuing to build towards their tenth studio album, set to be released later this year.

While fans traveling to Indio, California are accustomed to being confronted with billboards concerning musical acts, The Chemical Brothers used their roadside signage to reveal that a new album would be released this fall. It seems that the album push began in earnest earlier this year when the duo shared the single, No Reason, delivering a fun single with an accompanying music video that featured dancing toy soldiers in the eye-catching purple, pink, and green attire that featured on the album artwork. Now another single has been released, also showcasing a similarly dressed toy soldier on the cover, and delivering a bass-heavy production that will surely be heavily featured in the rest of their busy live schedule this year.

Titled All Of A Sudden, the new single wastes no time in announcing itself as a track that is built for late nights and massive speakers. Despite its five-and-a-half-minute runtime, it exudes pure energy from start to finish, never letting the listener catch their breath as the pulsing lead and driving bass perpetually drive forward. After 30 years in the industry, The Chemical Brothers still sound hungry and energized, looking to continuously push their own productions while showing why they are an inspiration for a generation of producers that followed in the footsteps of the path they blazed.

Check out All Of A Sudden below and be sure to catch The Chemical Brothers on tour throughout the rest of 2023.

Image Credit: The Chemical Brothers (Press) by Hamish Brown & Illustration by Ruffmercy / Provided by Outside Organisation