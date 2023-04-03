Tom Westy releases groovy remake of ‘Work It To The Bone’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 151

Tom Westy reveals that he has hacked into Jonas Blue‘s Dropbox to make a fabulous rework of ‘Work It To The Bone’, out now on Helix Records.

Tom Westy may be a newcomer to the scene, but he’s already making waves with his infectious production style–and his new rework of ‘Work It To The Bone’ is no different. The Welsh talent infuses LNR‘s original 1987 classic with a fresh and bold house flavor, using groovy melodies and upbeat, funky bass to make for a catchy and undeniably dance-worthy record.

‘Work It To The Bone’ is Westy‘s first single of 2023, following up his recent ‘Sold My Soul,’ also on Helix Records. With the cold weather breaking and festival season and summer on the horizon, this one is bound to be fueling dance floors and keeping the party going all season long.

Westy experienced his true breakthrough when his remix of DJ Snake and Justin Bieber‘s anthem ‘Let Me Love You’ went viral online, picking up over 100k views in the first 24 hours after it was uploaded and currently at over 5M. He continues to prove he’s much more than a one-hit wonder after selling out a show at Melkweg Amsterdam for ADE, and his next single, ‘All I Do,’ racking up over 700k streams in 3 months. His music has also attracted the attention of industry heavyweights such as Jonas Blue, Don Diablo, and Oliver Heldens, all of whom went on to sign his singles to their respective labels. His recent touring schedule has seen him play at the world-renowned Illuzion Phuket, alongside UK appearances, where he recently played the NASS festival alongside Majestic.

Listen to ‘Work It To The Bone’ here.

Image Credit: Press / Courtesy of Unfolded PR