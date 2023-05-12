Above & Beyond reveal second track ‘500’ from upcoming EP: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 140

Increasing the anticipation levels to even further heights, Above & Beyond have just revealed the second track from their upcoming EP, in the form of ‘500.’ Scintillating from start to finish, this is a track you don’t want to miss out on.

With all things Above & Beyond there is always a sense of anticipation and excitement, and this time is no different. Having announced the release date of their upcoming ‘Tranquility Base Vol.1‘ EP for the 25th of May, the iconic trio have now blessed us all with the release of the second track from their body of work, entitled ‘500.’ Written as part of the 500th show of their Group Therapy radio show, this ever-so scintillating beat was premiered during a show in Los Angeles, before making its way from their show in Argentina and most recently having left a distinct mark during their sold out show at Printworks in London, with the venue shutting its iconic doors.

Melodic from start to finish, each musical element has been implemented to the utmost of perfection, whilst Above & Beyond’s signature sound, will take listeners on the most nostalgic and emotive of journeys. A trancey and airy production, ‘500’ will have anyone feeling some type of way, whilst the fast and tense build up to the ultimate of drops, ensures nothing less than the most energetic and feel-good of vibes. Destined for nothing less than the top of the charts, ‘500’ follows the release of the instrumental ‘Angry JP8,’ with the trance legends having now revealed two out of the five tracks that will be part of their ever-so anticipated EP.

Impacting the dance scene with each of their endeavours, Above & Beyond have caused a frenzy amongst their fan base and not only, with this latest track, acting as yet another indicator towards the genius minds of this iconic act. With this in mind, be sure to check out ‘500’ in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. Stay tuned for the release of their EP, and don’t forget to leave us your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Luke Dyson / Provided by Management