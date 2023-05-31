Armin van Buuren delivers incredible set at EDC Las Vegas 2023: Watch

By Chris Vuoncino 294

It is impossible to ignore the seemingly endless energy and output of Armin van Buuren as he continues to regularly release new music, host his iconic A State of Trance weekly mix show, and of course step on stages around the world to deliver his iconic sets to his global fanbase. Coming off the recent release of a brand new triple-disc album, the Dutch producer descended upon Las Vegas for an incredible set at EDC 2023.

Despite just wrapping up the release of the aforementioned triple-disc album Feel Again, as well as a brand new triple mix collection for his iconic A State Of Trance 2023 compilation, Armin van Buuren continues to find time for more new music and live sets. Paying homage to his legendary career, he opened with a brand new remix of his largest commercial hit, This Is What It Feels Like from his 2013 album Intense. From there, he quickly returned to showcasing new tracks, diving into a collection of new IDs, continuing his incredible output, and taking little time to celebrate the release of a triple-disc album as he continues to drop new music regularly.

While in Vegas, van Buuren did celebrate much of his storied career traversing through much of his recent decade’s worth of output, as well as several new edits, IDs, and remixes of classic tracks from the dance music world. Running through tracks such as Right Here, Right Now by Fatboy Slim as well as dropping the Hardwell remix of the latest Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding hit, Miracle. The 70-minute set allows Armin van Buuren to showcase the many phases of his career, while perfectly crafting a set that comes from his many years of success on stages around the world. It is an incredible performance and now fans can relive it anytime on the video below.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland