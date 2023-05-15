Armin van Buuren drops new single ‘Fire With Fire’ with HRRTZ feat. Julia Church: Listen

By Gustavo Cristobal 213

Armin van Buuren continues his 2023 release streak by teaming up with HRRTZ and Julia Church on their new single ‘Fire With Fire,’ out now on Armada Music .

2023 is looking to be another jam-packed year for Dutch DJ/producer Armin van Buuren, who has been releasing new music on a weekly basis, hosting his A State Of Trance radio every Thursday as well as performing at every major club and festival around the world. Now, the Armada Music boss is back with another new release, this time teaming up with HRRTZ and South African singer Julia Church on the melodic record ‘Fire With Fire.’

Included on Armin’s ‘A State of Trance 2023’ album, ‘Fire With Fire’ features an upbeat melody and driving beats that beautifully complement one another with their infectious energy. Detailing the final stage of a love burnt out, Julia Church’s enchanting vocals and emotional lyrics add the finishing touch to the record that will set any speaker system on fire.

“We can’t love you, but can’t hate you We’re just in between flickering We can’t love you, but can’t hate you But don’t you see? We’re fighting fire with fire, with fire, with fire Fighting fire with fire with fire, with fire Fighting fire with fire We’re fighting fire with fire” – ‘Fire With Fire’ lyrics

Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the global dance music scene, Armin van Buuren has consistently released countless hits throughout the years, and ‘Fire With Fire’ is no exception as it makes its way through the airwaves. Be sure to check out Armin van Buuren’s new single ‘Fire With Fire’ with HRRTZ featuring Julia Church down below or on your favorite streaming platform! You can also view the lyric video on YouTube by clicking here.

Image Credit: Ruud Baan / Provided by Armada PR